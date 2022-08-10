India’s trade gap with UAE widens as oil imports rise5 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 05:42 AM IST
Textiles, auto lead 17.5% rise in exports during May-June after FTA comes into effect
BENGALURU : India’s trade gap with the United Arab Emirates ballooned fourfold in the May-June period, the first two months since the India-UAE free trade agreement came into effect, driven by a jump in oil and gold imports.