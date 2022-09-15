India’s trade with B’desh could treble after FTA: Joint study

The study pointed out that there exists a potential of additional export from India to Bangladesh, ranging from $4 billion to $10 billion, within 5 years. Bangladesh could see exports increase between $3 billion and $5 billion in 10 years, the report accessed by Mint showed. According to the study, the pact had the potential to increase Bangladesh’s real GDP by 1.72% and India’s by 0.03%.

