India's trade worries grow as exports lose steam, imports surge

While these measures have helped in some moderation in the growth of the import bill, as reflected in the August numbers, it is unlikely that the broader trend will change much. That is because most of the pressure points are on account of such imports, the demand for which is inelastic. These include crude oil and petroleum products, coal, chemicals and critical electronic components, such as semiconductor chips that account for more than 60 per cent of the import bill. Also, India is highly dependent on the import of vegetable oil.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}