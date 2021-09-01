India’s unemployment rate climbs, urban joblessness close to 10% in August

NEW DELHI: Unemployment rate in India climbed to 8.32% in August, reversing gains made in July and reflecting the continued stretch in the jobs market.

While the national unemployment rate in August was at 8.32%, up from 6.95% in July, urban unemployment accelerated to almost 10%, jumping 1.5 percentage points sequentially, according to monthly jobs data from Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Urban unemployment rate was 8.3% in July, 10.07% in June, 14.73% in May and 9.78% in April. Just before the second wave of the covid-19 hit the country, urban unemployment was at 7.27%, according to CMIE.

Similarly, rural unemployment rate rose 1.3 percentage points to 7.64% from 6.34% in July, mostly driven by low sowing activities agriculture sector in August.

While the employment rate declined, labour force participation climbed marginally in August indicating that a larger pool of people are willing to get into the jobs market.

India has been witnessing a tough jobs environment for the last few years, with matters exacerbating after the coronavirus pandemic hit. While economic activities are slowly coming back to normalcy, the job market has been struggling indicating that a pre-pandemic labour market is still far away. Across India, at least eight states including Haryana and Rajasthan, continue to report double digit unemployment rate.

The August decline comes after July saw some 15 million people joining the labour force, driven primarily by absorption of people in low productive agriculture works and the constriction sector. Job additions in July largely comprised poor-quality informal jobs and unless the economy recovers, these people now absorbed in agriculture work will find it tough to find alternatives, CMIE said last month.

