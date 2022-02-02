After reaching a four-month high in December, the unemployment rate in January witnessed a sharp decline to 6.57%, according to the data from think-tank CMIE.

Mumbai-based CMIE data on unemployment is closely watched by economists and policymakers as the government doesn't release monthly figures.

The January figures from CMIE showed that the unemployment levels in the country were lowest since March 2021. In December last year, the rate soared to a four-month high of 7.91%.

The reprieve in unemployment data coincides with the decline in daily Omicron-led coronavirus cases and gradual easing of restrictions by states.

In January, unemployment in urban India stood at 8.16%, while in rural areas it was the lowest at 5.84%, as per data by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Telangana reported the lowest unemployment rate at 0.7% in January, followed by Gujarat (1.2%), Meghalaya (1.5%) and Odisha (1.8%). However, Haryana had the highest unemployment rate at 23.4%, followed by Rajasthan at 18.9%.

CMIE had estimated the number of unemployed in India as of December 2021 at 53 million, of which a huge proportion were women.

CMIE MD and CEO Mahesh Vyas, in his analysis of the December data, said 35 million people were actively looking for work in December 2021, of which 23 per cent or 8 million were women.

An equally important challenge is to provide employment to the additional 17 million who were also not employed and were willing to work if work was available, although they were not actively looking for employment, Vyas added.

