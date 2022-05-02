India's unemployment rate rose to 7.83% in April from 7.60% in March, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Sunday.

The urban unemployment rate rose to 9.22% in April from 8.28% the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate slipped to 7.18% from 7.29%, the data showed.

Unemployment rate was the highest in Haryana at 34.5% followed by Rajasthan at 28.8%, Bihar 21.1% and Jammu and Kashmir 15.6%, the data showed.

CMIE managing director Mahesh Vyas told PTI that it is important to note that the labour force participation rate and the employment rate also increased in April.

"This is a good development," Vyas said.

Economists say job opportunities have been hit by sluggish domestic demand and the slow pace of economic recovery amid rising prices.

Retail inflation rose to a 17-months high of 6.95% in March, and is likely to peak around 7.5% later this year, Shilan Shah, economist at Capital Economics, Singapore, said in a note on Saturday. He expects a repo rate hike by the central bank in June.

The data from the Mumbai-based CMIE is closely watched by economists and policymakers as the government does not release its own monthly figures.

They have also been watching the falling labour participation rate - the proportion of people in employment or seeking work among the working population. That slipped to 39.5% in March 2022 from 43.7% in March 2019, according to CMIE's earlier data, as millions lost jobs during the pandemic.

India’s growth rate of 6%-8% is not adequate to create enough jobs in the economy, and the government needs to intervene to tide over the crisis in the labor market, CMIE had said earlier.

“I think the government is falling short of what is required to create good quality jobs," Mahesh Vyas, said recently in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“There is no safety net and people still quit the labor market. We see it as a sign of distress. People have given up looking for jobs actively and also moved out of the labor force," he added.

More than half of the 900 million Indians of legal working age -- roughly the population of the US and Russia combined -- don’t want a job, according to the CMIE. Between 2017 and 2022, the overall labor participation rate dropped from 46% to 40%.