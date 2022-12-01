India's unemployment rate rises to three-month high at 8% in Nov: CMIE

India's unemployment rate rises to three-month high at 8% in Nov: CMIE1 min read . 08:36 PM IST
The CMIE further said that the unemployment rate in urban India was higher at 8.96 per cent, while in rural areas, it was at 7.55 per cent.
India's unemployment rate increased to a three-month high at 8 per cent during November, said a data by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on December 1.
In October 2022, the urban joblessness was at 7.21 per cent and the rural unemployment rate was at 8.04 per cent.
Haryana continued to have the highest unemployment rate in the country in November at 30.6 per cent, while followed by Rajasthan at 24.5 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir at 23.9 per cent, Bihar at 17.3 per cent and Tripura at 14.5 per cent. the report added.
Chhattisgarh (0.1 per cent), Uttarakhand (1.2 per cent), Odisha (1.6 per cent), Karnataka (1.8 per cent) and Meghalaya (2.1 per cent) were the states that witnessed the least unemployment rate in the previous month
India's unemployment rate in October was at 7.77 per cent, while in September it was at a low of 6.43 per cent, according to the data.
