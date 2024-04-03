India’s unusual jobs math: More education equals a higher chance of unemployment
Vibhuti Agarwal , Shan Li , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 03 Apr 2024, 03:28 PM IST
SummaryIndia is one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world, but it is struggling to find enough well-paid jobs for millions of its highly educated graduates.
GHASO KHURD, India—A lawmaker from eastern India had just begun to appeal for an airport in his rural district when cries broke out and yellow smoke began wafting through India’s parliament.
