New Delhi: Easing prices of energy-related items, textiles and certain food products helped India's wholesale price index-based inflation decline for the third month in a row in June to 4.12% compared with 3.48% in May, data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed on Friday.

The WPI-based inflation stood at 16.23% in June 2022.

Fuel and power inflation witnessed a sharp decline at 12.63%, compared with 9.17% in the previous month. Manufactured products inf stood at 2.71% in June, slightly higher than 2.97% recorded in May. Food inflation was at 1.24% in June against 1.59 % in the previous month.

"The decline in the rate of inflation in June, 2023 is primarily due to a fall in prices of mineral oils, food products, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas and textiles," the official statement said.

Interestingly, retail inflation during June rose to a higher-than-expected 4.81%, driven by rising food and vegetable prices.

While the inflation number has remained within the central bank’s upper tolerance band of 6%, it is still above the 4% medium-term target.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had left the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% for the second consecutive monetary policy amid easing inflation headline inflation.