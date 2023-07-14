India's wholesale inflation declines to 4.12% in June1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 01:03 PM IST
India's wholesale inflation fell to 4.12% in June due to lower prices in mineral oils, food products, basic metals, crude petroleum, natural gas, and textiles.
New Delhi: Easing prices of energy-related items, textiles and certain food products helped India's wholesale price index-based inflation decline for the third month in a row in June to 4.12% compared with 3.48% in May, data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×