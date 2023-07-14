comScore
Business News/ Economy / India's wholesale inflation declines to 4.12% in June
Back

New Delhi: Easing prices of energy-related items, textiles and certain food products helped India's wholesale price index-based inflation decline for the third month in a row in June to 4.12% compared with 3.48% in May, data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed on Friday.

The WPI-based inflation stood at 16.23% in June 2022.

Fuel and power inflation witnessed a sharp decline at 12.63%, compared with 9.17% in the previous month. Manufactured products inf stood at 2.71% in June, slightly higher than 2.97% recorded in May. Food inflation was at 1.24% in June against 1.59 % in the previous month.

"The decline in the rate of inflation in June, 2023 is primarily due to a fall in prices of mineral oils, food products, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas and textiles," the official statement said.

Interestingly, retail inflation during June rose to a higher-than-expected 4.81%, driven by rising food and vegetable prices.

While the inflation number has remained within the central bank’s upper tolerance band of 6%, it is still above the 4% medium-term target.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had left the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% for the second consecutive monetary policy amid easing inflation headline inflation.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout