WPI inflation shrinks to 29-month low

“However, if they begin to strengthen again on account of better than anticipated demand outlook from China, then it could add pressure on our WPI. Continuous increase in the electricity price index in WPI also needs to be watched," Madan Sabnavis - chief economist, Bank of Baroda warned. Core inflation which captures the change in the costs of goods and services excluding food and energy, deflated for the first time since July 2020 as it fell to (-) 0.3% in March from 2.1% in February.