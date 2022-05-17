India’s wholesale inflation soared to a three decade high in April as high commodity prices and supply-chain disruptions pushed up input cost for producers. Wholesale prices rose 15.08% in April from a year earlier, data released by the Commerce Ministry showed today.

The WPI inflation stood at 14.55 per cent in March.

Fuel prices, a big component of the increase, were up 38.66 per cent on the year versus 34.52 per cent in March.

“The wholesale inflation has stayed well above expectations yet again. This is the 13th straight month that we witness double-digit inflation at the factory level. Nearly all components of the WPI have contributed to this high inflation," said DRE. Reddy, CEO and Managing Partner at CRCL LLP.

The high inflation print will put further pressure on the central bank to act on rates and easy monetary policy. A good monsoon and ease in tension will lead to crude prices ultimately putting downward pressure on inflation at large," added DRE. Reddy.

In a bid to tame inflation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a surprise rate hike earlier this month In the next monetary policy due June, it is expected to raise rates further and also revise its 5.7% inflation forecast.