The government data on Monday showed that India's annual wholesale price-based inflation accelerated to a record 14.55% in March from the previous month's 13.11% in the wake of higher fuel prices, as per Reuters report.

This comes at a time when country's inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) accelerated to 13.11% in February as compared to the 12.96% increase in January, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry on March 14. WPI was 4.83% in February 2021. High WPI inflation is seen as a precursor to higher consumer prices as producers pass on rising costs to their customers.

Noting that the WPI inflation has remained in double-digit zone for twelve consecutive months, DRE. Reddy, CEO and Managing Partner at CRCL LLP said, “while inflation has seen an increase in the last couple of months with a rise of 1.59%, the food and commodity prices continue to harden. Additionally, the food Index increased from 8.47% in February 2022 to 8.71% in March 2022 due to the increase in the cost of cooking oil that touched a new peak due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict."

However, the reason for the high rate of inflation is primarily believed due to the rise in prices of crude petroleum, natural gas, mineral oils, and basic metals, owing to disruption in the global supply chain caused by the conflict. This will result in amplifying cost pressures, and disrupt supply across the world; majorly impacting crude oil prices followed by food inflation to remain benign on account of normal monsoon and a rise in fertilizer costs and international food prices. Faster growth in prices is bound to harden inflation expectations going forward; this has the potential of creating a vicious cycle of inflation and inflationary expectations feeding into and off each other, Reddy added.

Earlier this year in January, India’s wholesale inflation had eased into a three-month low after touching a series high in November, on the back of softening prices of manufactured food products and crude petroleum and natural gas. The rate of price rise has remained in double digits in the next months on account of elevated international crude oil and commodity prices due to geo-political tensions surrounding Russia and Ukraine, economists cautioned.

Inflation in food articles, however, eased to 8.19% in February from 10.33%. Vegetable inflation was 26.93% in February, against 38.45% in the previous month.

"The high rate of inflation in February 2022, is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, crude petroleum & natural gas, food articles and non-food articles etc as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement. Inflation in manufactured items was 9.84% in February, against 9.42% in January.

In the fuel and power basket, the rate of price rise was 31.50% during the month. Inflation in crude petroleum spiked to 55.17% during February, against 39.41% in the previous month, on rising prices of crude oil globally. The Reserve Bank last month kept its key repo rate -- at which it lends short-term money to banks -- unchanged for the 10th time in a row at 4%, to support growth as well as manage inflationary pressures.

