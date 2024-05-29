India's youth unemployment rate among highest in world, says ex-CEA; Netizens call it ‘heights of propaganda'
Former Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Dr Kaushik Basu on Wednesday, May 29, claimed that India's youth unemployment rate is among the highest in the world and also urged the government to take corrective measures to deal with the grave issue. He said the latest data from the CMIE - a think tank - showed India's youth unemployment rate had reached the alarming level of 45.4 per cent — among the highest in the world.