India-UAE FTA to benefit gems and jewellery sector, indicates Piyush Goyal

The minister added that the Budget 2022 has paved the road for the sector to grow & expand India’s footprint in Global G&J trade. The facilitative measures announced in the Union Budget include a reduction in import duty on cut & polished diamonds from 7% to 5%; extension of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for MSMEs up to March 2023. (Over 90% of units in G&J sector are MSMEs); acceptance of personal surety bonds in place of bank guarantee for import of gold; replacement of SEZ Act with a new SEZ regime. Besides, a simplified regulatory framework for e-commerce in the next few months is expected to facilitate G&J exports through e-commerce, ensuring that small retailers are able to ship their products overseas.