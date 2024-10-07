India-UAE investment relation strengthens as both nations commence foreign operations, launch new payments service

New Delhi: After a year-long wait, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has commenced operations in GIFT City in Gujarat, following Monday's meeting between commerce minister Piyush Goyal and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Consequently, India will also open an office of Invest India in Dubai, UAE to allow a dedicated channel for potential investors to invest in India, Goyal said. This will be the first such overseas office of Invest India in West Asia and its second overseas office after Singapore.

In the 12th meeting of the India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments (HLJTFI) in Mumbai on Monday, India and the UAE reviewed terms of investment as well as bilateral trade including trade in local currencies, the integration of payment systems of India and the UAE, cooperation on Central Bank Digital Currencies, the launch of work relating to a Virtual Trade Corridor and the development of a food park in Ahmedabad.

Also read: The curious case of UAE-based funds in India’s small-cap bubble India will also open a branch of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in Dubai, as per a government press release. “IIFT is likely to move into its premises by early 2025 with short and medium-term training programmes, research and eventually with lauch of its flagship programme, MBA (International Business). The campus will be a boon for the 3.5 million-strong Indian community residing in the UAE,” the government said.

This follows the inauguration of the IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi campus by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in early September this year.

This assumes importance as the UAE is one of the largest investors in India, with investments worth $3 billion in FY24.

Payment collaboration The two government representatives also signed off on collaborating on a card payment service by utilizing the resources of India's National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), via its international subsidiary NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) with Al Etihad Payments (AEP), to enable creation of domestic card scheme JAYWAN in UAE, the statement said.

"It is based on the RuPay card stack (developed and deployed at great scale by NPCI in India), which is shared with the AEP to enable UAE be sovereign in the area of digital payments. The two governments are now working on interlinking the two national payment platforms – UPI (India) and AANI (UAE), which will facilitate seamless cross-border transactions between the two countries. This will benefit over 3 million Indians residing in UAE enabling them use power of UPI and AANI, for real-time cross-border remittance, which is aligned with the vision of bringing speed, transparency, accessibility and cost efficiency in cross-border remittances," the government said.

Also read | UPI over cash: India's digital payment landscape continues to evolve During the meeting, India shared opportunities for investments in priority sectors like renewable energy, green hydrogen, pharmaceuticals and genomics, among others. The UAE side also raised opportunities for investment in India’s aerospace sector, due to the rapid growth of its aviation market, according to the press release.