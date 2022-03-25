India-UAE pact to ease movement of services professionals: UAE Minister

India-UAE pact to ease movement of services professionals: UAE Minister5 min read . 05:26 PM IST
- The bilateral comprehensive trade deal also keeps the possibility open for a larger pact with the six member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
With just over a month to go for the India-UAE comprehensive free trade agreement coming into effect, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi told Mint in an email interview that the deal will allow for easier movement of services professionals across the two countries. He added that the deal is structured in a manner that would facilitate investment flows in both countries. The bilateral comprehensive trade deal also keeps the possibility open for a larger pact with the six member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). India and the United Arab Emirates on 18 February signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is the first free trade pact finalised by the Narendra Modi-led government since it came to power in 2014. The deal, negotiated in a record 88 days, will initially give zero duty access to 90% of Indian products and 65% of products from UAE. Over a period of 10 years, 97% of Indian products will get zero-duty access to the UAE market and 90 per cent of UAE products would have duty free access to the Indian market.
How is the CEPA with India important for the UAE?
Through CEPA, the UAE businesses will now have improved access to the world’s fifth largest economy, favourable tariffs on key export sectors, and greater market access for our services sector. According to our models, this deal will add $9bn to UAE GDP by 2030. The last two years have posed a number of serious challenges to the global economy, with the pandemic having particular consequences for supply chains, logistics, aviation, travel, and tourism – all sectors critical to the UAE. Despite this, we saw Covid-19 as an opportunity to re-engineer our economy and, in conjunction with our nation’s Golden Jubilee, the UAE announced a series of bold initiatives to position the country as a global hub for business, investment and innovation, enhance the competitiveness of our industries, and attract all forms of capital – financial, technological, and human. Strengthening international trade ties was a cornerstone of this strategy, and India, a longstanding economic partner with whom we enjoy longstanding cultural ties, was identified as a priority country.
Where do you see most gains for the UAE, in terms of the sectors, services, or investment opportunities?
The CEPA was designed to be mutually beneficial and guarantee maximum advantage to both countries, and the fact that our economies are complementary helps that goal. As mentioned, we have secured favorable access for our priority exports, including aluminium, copper, steel, and polymers – and we certainly see new opportunities for our services sector, from business and professional services to logistics, construction, finance, and tourism. Importantly the CEPA also enables companies in both countries access to government procurement. Prior to the CEPA, we already recognized considerable opportunity in India, and recent years have seen multi-million-dollar investments in priority sectors such as solar power, food corridors, logistics infrastructure and telecoms. We expect more of those collaborations in the months and years ahead.
What are the areas of services covered under the pact? What is the liberalized visa regime agreed under the pact? In which sectors can we expect mutual recognition agreements in the coming months?
Service exports are a major component of the deal. There are 11 sectors and more than 100 sub-sectors covered in total and include the likes of business services, telecommunications, construction and related activities, education, healthcare, the environment, finance and insurance, and tourism, travel, and transport services. In terms of the movement of people who are seeking to provide services under the CEPA, this deal will offer a smoother process from both sides. The details and conditions can be accessed when the agreement is published.
Do you expect investments from the UAE to significantly increase under the trade deal? Is there an expected number? What are the sectors that the investors from the UAE are looking at predominantly? India is expecting about a $100 bn investment from the UAE.
Yes, and we have structured the CEPA to facilitate investment flows in both directions. India has a number of exciting opportunities for our investor community, and this has already been seen in major deals announced in the years preceding the agreement. For instance, in June 2020, Mubadala invested $1.2bn in Indian telco and digital services firm Jio Platforms, while DP World and India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd combined to invest $136m in developing a Free Trade Zone in Mumbai. As part of the UAE National Strategy for Food Security, UAE companies have committed to invest $7 billion in a food corridor in India. So, we anticipate further opportunities in logistics, food, ICT, and advanced technology, but also sectors such as renewable energy, e-commerce, and healthcare.
Is this the fastest trade pact signed by the UAE so far? How has the process worked to secure the agreement so quickly/efficiently?
In terms of bilateral deals, it is the first we have signed, so it is a pioneering agreement for us on all levels. The speed of the process is a reflection of the enthusiasm from both sides and the urgency of the moment – the governments of the UAE and India understood that recovery from the impact of the pandemic required new thinking, greater international cooperation, and more strategic partnerships. India and the UAE have a longstanding, multi-faceted relationship and were able to bring a range of complementary, mutually beneficial benefits to the negotiating table.
What’s the roadmap to boost non-oil trade between the two countries?
We believe the CEPA is the roadmap. It offers significant economic benefits for both countries as it will lower or eliminate tariffs; enhance market access, attract new investment, and create opportunities in key industries, including aviation, energy, environment, and digital trade. It also offers new growth opportunities for the UAE petrochemical sector, provides better market access in services sectors such as logistics, environment, hospitality, financial services, distribution, and construction. The agreement also provides a platform for SMEs in both countries to expand internationally by granting them access to new customers, networks, and avenues of collaboration Enable access for companies to certain government contracts in both the UAE and India’s public procurement markets
Does the India-UAE pact help expedite India’s deal with GCC?
The UAE welcomes a wider India-GCC trade deal. Our CEPA with India doesn’t preclude a region-wide deal and indeed there is a specific article in the agreement that leaves this possibility open.
