India-UAE pact to ease movement of services professionals: UAE Minister

With just over a month to go for the India-UAE comprehensive free trade agreement coming into effect, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi told Mint in an email interview that the deal will allow for easier movement of services professionals across the two countries. He added that the deal is structured in a manner that would facilitate investment flows in both countries. The bilateral comprehensive trade deal also keeps the possibility open for a larger pact with the six member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). India and the United Arab Emirates on 18 February signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is the first free trade pact finalised by the Narendra Modi-led government since it came to power in 2014. The deal, negotiated in a record 88 days, will initially give zero duty access to 90% of Indian products and 65% of products from UAE. Over a period of 10 years, 97% of Indian products will get zero-duty access to the UAE market and 90 per cent of UAE products would have duty free access to the Indian market.

