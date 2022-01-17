NEW DELHI : After starting formal negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) last week, India and the UK hope to agree on a deal by the end of this year.

The two sides are committed to concluding negotiations on a comprehensive and balanced FTA, with the ambition to close negotiations by the end of 2022, including consideration of an interim trade agreement to achieve early gains, according to a joint-statement on last week’s talks shared by the UK government.

The statement said that the next meeting of India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) will take place in London to review the progress made in the talks and to celebrate achievements across the breadth of the trade, economic and investment relationship between the two nations.

The two nations hope to double the current bilateral trade of $50 billion in ten years, aided by the proposed FTA. Last Thursday, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal had said at the launch of the negotiations that both sides were focused on capturing the immense possibilities of mutual benefit that the deal would offer and that he did not see any deal breaking issue. India hopes to gain greater market access for textiles, leather goods and marine products.

UK, on the other hand, has strengths in areas like high-end machinery and technology and could gain more market access in India.

“As two services-driven economies, we celebrated the continued close cooperation in the services sector including the upcoming session of the legal services committee, progress on the mutual recognition of higher education qualifications, and the agreement by the new taskforce on healthcare workforce of the key ambitions of a framework for cooperation," the statement said.

The statement also highlighted that the UK welcomed India’s recent reforms, including changes to retrospective taxation, which sought to settle 17 tax disputes. Cairn Energy Plc and Vodafone Plc are among the beneficiaries.

