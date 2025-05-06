India concludes landmark free trade agreement with the UK

New Delhi: India and the United Kingdom have successfully concluded a landmark free trade agreement after three years of negotiations, resolving long-pending issues such as greater visa access for skilled professionals and the contentious carbon tax.

Advertisement

The India-UK FTA, a milestone in bilateral relations, aims to attract investment, create jobs, and open new avenues for economic cooperation, strengthening strategic partnership between the two nations.

The deal comes as a relief for India, which is also rushing to stitch a bilateral trade agreement with the US to soften the blow of the US’s reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods. India is also in discussions with the European Union for a free trade agreement.

The India-UK pact includes the signing of a double contribution convention, under which individuals and companies working across borders do not have to pay social security contributions in both countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following his conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said in a statement that both leaders welcomed the conclusion of an ambitious and mutually beneficial FTA.

Advertisement

“In a historic milestone, India and the UK have successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement, along with a Double Contribution Convention,” Modi said on social media platform X.

“These landmark agreements will further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and catalyse trade, investment, growth, job creation, and innovation in (both) our economies. I look forward to welcoming PM Starmer to India soon,” he added.

The India-UK FTA marks a strategic expansion of a $45 billion trade corridor, offering benefits to Indian exporters of textiles, footwear, carpets, automobiles, and marine products—which are currently hit by UK tariffs ranging from 4% to 16%, said Ajay Srivastava, former trade service official and founder of economic think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

Advertisement

"The inclusion of the Double Contribution Convention is a win for Indian professionals on short UK assignments, helping them qualify for social security by combining service periods across borders," he added.

Also read | A month of reciprocal tariff chaos

‘About people, possibilities, and prosperity’ India and the UK had been discussing the contours of the free trade agreement since January 2022, with New Delhi looking to stitch a deal covering goods and services, visas for Indian professionals, and the UK’s carbon tax, which has been a hurdle in the negotiations.

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said the India-UK FTA set a new benchmark for equitable and ambitious trade between two large economies.

The agreement will benefit farmers, fishermen, workers, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups, and innovators, bringing India closer to its goal of becoming a global economic powerhouse, Goyal said.

Advertisement

“This FTA is not only about goods and services but also about people, possibilities and prosperity. It protects our core interests while opening doors to India’s greater participation in global value chains,” he said.

Goyal was on a two-day visit to London last week for discussions aimed at deepening economic cooperation between India and the UK.

Among key sticking points in the India-UK FTA discussions were India’s demand for greater visa access for its skilled professionals and duty-free access for certain Indian goods. In return, the UK had sought market access for its dairy products, significant tariff reductions on products such as Scotch whisky, and lower tariffs on electric vehicles and chocolates.

Srivastava of GTRI warned that the litmus test of the India-UK FTA will be with the treatment of the UK’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

Advertisement

"If Indian exports still face CBAM levies while UK goods enter India duty-free, it risks turning a balanced FTA into a one-sided bargain," he said.

The UK’s proposed carbon tax, set to roll out in 2027, could hit Indian exports in carbon-intensive sectors such as steel, aluminium, cement, and fertilizers.

By taxing imports based on their carbon emissions, the UK aims to protect domestic industries under strict climate rules. For Indian firms, this could mean higher compliance costs, reduced competitiveness, and greater regulatory burden.

A significant win Overall, though, experts view the free trade agreement with the UK as a significant win for India.

Sanjiv Puri, the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said the India-UK FTA was a “transformative accord (that) reflects our shared commitment to deepening economic ties, bolstering technology collaboration, diversifying global supply chains, and fostering a more business-friendly environment”.

Advertisement

The agreement will “help advance a comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UK, steering bilateral trade towards the ambitious target of $100 billion by 2030”, he added.

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci), said the India-UK FTA would bring renewed momentum to sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods, healthcare, and innovation-led enterprises.

“The conclusion of the India-UK FTA reinforces India’s growing economic strength and diplomatic influence,” he added.

Bilateral trade between India and the UK has been growing steadily.

In 2023-24, bilateral trade between the two economies rose to $21.34 billion, marking about a 5% increase over the previous year, according to data from the ministry of commerce and industry.

Advertisement

India’s merchandise exports to the UK stood at $12.9 billion, while imports from the UK totalled $8.4 billion during the year.