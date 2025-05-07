India-UK FTA: Can exporters seize the opportunity amid tough competition?
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 07 May 2025, 06:40 PM IST
SummaryIndia’s FTA with the UK eliminates nearly all tariffs on Indian exports, opening a crucial market amid rising US trade barriers. But with UK firms gaining access to India’s public contracts, MSMEs fear they’ll lose more than they gain.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : With US tariffs looming and global trade uncertainty rising, India’s exporters are turning to a newly signed free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK as a crucial lifeline—one that eliminates tariffs on nearly 100% of Indian exports and opens a vital market for textiles, gems, and engineering goods.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less