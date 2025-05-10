India-UK FTA sets precedent with dedicated anti-corruption, anti-bribery chapter
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 10 May 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryThe India-UK free trade agreement breaks fresh ground with a dedicated chapter on anti-corruption and anti-bribery not found in bilateral trade pacts New Delhi has stitched with other nations.
New Delhi: India and the UK have added a dedicated first-of-its-kind chapter on anti-corruption and anti-bribery measures to their proposed free trade agreement (FTA), according to a policy paper released by the UK government.
India has no such dedicated measures in its FTAs signed with Australia, the UAE, and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), a four-nation bloc comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.
