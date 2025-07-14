India-UK FTA to feature first-ever innovation chapter, says commerce secretary

New Delhi: The India-UK free trade agreement will feature a dedicated chapter on innovation, commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Monday, marking a shift in India's trade strategy towards deeper technological and research partnerships.

The pact is in its final stages, with both sides subjecting the chapters to legal scrutiny.

“This is for the first time that a chapter on innovation is being added in an FTA. A working group will be set up to advance cooperation in this area,” Barthwal said, highlighting that the India-UK FTA could become a template for next-generation trade agreements.

The innovation chapter aims to go beyond the traditional focus on goods, tariff concessions, services and investment, and instead promote collaboration in areas like health technology, artificial intelligence, clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

Barthwal pointed to sectors like medical devices—including MRI machines—as having immense potential for joint development and technology-sharing between India and the UK.

The move reflects a broader evolution in global trade thinking, where FTAs are increasingly being used to create “innovation corridors” that link economies not just through goods and services but also through shared R&D efforts, start-up ecosystems, and technology transfer frameworks.

For India, this marks a strategic step in positioning itself as a hub for innovation-driven growth, aligned with its ambitions under the “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision.

“Modern FTAs today are leading the innovation corridors. India must align its trade strategy accordingly,” Barthwal said, noting that India sees innovation not as a by-product of trade, but as a deliberate area of cooperation.

India and the UK have also set a precedent by adding a dedicated chapter on anti-corruption and anti-bribery measures, according to a policy paper released by the UK government and reported by Mint on 10 May.

India has no such dedicated measures in its FTAs signed with Australia, the UAE, and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), a four-nation bloc comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

The inclusion of a chapter on anti-corruption in the India-UK FTA is a crucial step towards levelling the playing field for exporters and investors, who often face inflated costs and operational uncertainty in markets affected by such malpractices.