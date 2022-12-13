India-UK FTA negotiations: Goyal meets UK’s secretary of state Kemi Badenoch

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and UK’s Secretary of State Kemi Badenoch met on Tuesday as both the countries begin the 6th round of India-UK FTA negotiations.
The commerce and industry ministry in a statement said that discussions were carried out on the India-UK FTA negotiations and the range of bilateral trade and economic relations.
“Both Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the ongoing India-UK FTA negotiations which would unlock the full potential of boosting jobs, investments and exports between the two countries," the ministry said.
The bilateral meeting was followed by interaction of the two ministers with the India and the UK Businesses, the ministry informed.
India and Britain launched negotiations for the FTA in January with an aim to conclude talks by Diwali. It has 26 chapters—on goods, services, investments and intellectual property rights—of which 16 have been closed.
Reduction or elimination of customs duty is expected to help Indian labour-intensive sectors like textiles, leather, and gems and jewellery to boost exports in the UK. In turn the UK is seeking duty concessions in Scotch whisky and automobiles.
Indian industry is seeking greater access to the UK market for its goods, including bulk Indian-made whiskey. Trade between the two increased to $17.5bn in 2021-22 from $13.2bn in 2020-21. Indian exports stood at $10.5bn in 2021-22, while imports were $7bn.
