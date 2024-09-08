India-UK FTA talks likely to resume next month, Labour to revisit mobility
Summary
- The new UK government may revisit UK-India FTA discussions to revise agreed terms reprtedly agreed by the Conservative government led by Rishi Sunak.
New Delhi: Talks on a free trade agreement (FTA) between the UK and India is expected to resume next month after a “comprehensive review" of progress so far by the two sides, two people aware of the matter said, with subjects like migration and mobility put under the scanner by the new Labour government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.