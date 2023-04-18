New Delhi: India-UK free trade agreement negotiations have seen substantial progress and remaining problems around rules of origin, mobility and intellectual property are also closer to resolution, UK India Business Council (IBC) chairman Richard Heald said in an interview.

Amid heated comments on issues related to visas, Heald said mobility from both countries is crucial to businesses and businesses in the UK are very much in favour of mobility. UK home minister Suella Braverman had expressed concern over visa overstayers from India, which in turn hurt the FTA talks. Edited excerpts:

What has been the progress in the FTA talks?

My understanding is that substantial progress has been made in the talks. We recently had the eighth round in London. At the same time, I am aware that there are some relatively substantive issues still remaining outstanding such as rules of origin, mobility, intellectual property (which) will be on the table.

We are very close to a resolution, however, the issues that remain I think are going to need the intention of the politicians in order to make a decision.

What is the way forward on mobility?

One has to differentiate between mobility and visas. The statistics that come out in the UK indicate that India benefits very significantly in terms of the number of applicants that are approved in certain categories such as students. The issue around mobility is much more nuanced. And businesses in the UK are very much in favour of mobility, both ways.

Comments by some politicians had hurt negotiations

British businesses want to see mobility because they are employing 4.5 million people directly in India across 500 companies.

It’s important for them to be able to inculcate and train Indian workers in the business that they are involved in. And likewise for Indian companies to move relevant people into India for them to bed down in the company. That is fundamental for business to work.

So, extraneous comments that come in from left field aren’t necessarily helpful.

Your view on the data sharing concerns?

Data has to flow in the appropriate way across the border, that does not mean people’s personal data is compromised.

I think we need to have a degree of precision around regulation, definition. And you saw what happened when Astra Zenca and Serum Institute combined. That would have not been possible without flow of data sets.

India is opening up its legal service sector. How are UK firms looking at this?

UK firms fly in and fly out and prefer an offer of advice and guidance where appropriate and so a more formalized arrangement of collaboration is good because Indian companies are increasingly internationalizing and therefore, I think they need to have all the advice that they can get.