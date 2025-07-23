India-UK FTA to cut whisky, textile, leather prices — What is the agreement? What other deals are on pipeline? Explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to the United Kingdom to further strengthen India-UK bilateral relations from July 23-24.

PM Modi is visiting the UK on an invitation from his counterpart Keir Starmer, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During his two-day visit to the UK, PM Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer are likely to sign the historic free trade agreement between India and Britain that was announced earlier in May.

Trade minister Piyush Goyal will accompany Modi for the formal signing, a commerce ministry official was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Here is all you need to know about the India-UK FTA.

What is the India-UK FTA? India signed a historic free trade agreement with the UK on May 6 this year, closing talks and finalising deals that started in 2022.

The ambitious FTA is expected to significantly enhance bilateral trade, generate new avenues for employment, raise living standards, and improve the overall well-being of citizens in India and UK, the PMO had said in May.

Talks over a free trade deal between India and Britain were initially launched in January 2022. However, negotiations were irregular given that Britain had four prime ministers in the last three years.

In such free trade agreements, two countries either eliminate or significantly reduce customs duties on most items traded between them. Norms for promoting trade in services and bilateral investments are also eased in these agreements.

Free trade agreements are generally signed by commerce ministers of two countries and come into effect once the signing and ratification by both countries are done.

What deals are on the pipeline? The India-UK FTA has a target to double trade between the two economies to $120 billion by 2030. The deal aims to increase bilateral trade by a further $40 billion by 2040.

The India-UK pact aims to eliminate duties on labour-intensive Indian exports such as leather, footwear and clothing, while easing imports of UK products like whisky and cars.

“UK products that are sold around the world will benefit from cut tariffs into India. This includes tariff reductions on products such as cosmetics, whiskies, as well as on other agri-food products such as gin, soft drinks, and lamb,” the UK government said in a statement.

The India-UK FTA will also make it easier for UK businesses to trade with and in the Indian market. “Faster processing at customs, reductions in technical barriers to trade, agreements to recognise and facilitate digital systems and paperless trade, and reaffirmations of standards in areas like sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) will all contribute to increased trade openness and facilitation while protecting UK standards and providing greater certainty for exporters,” as per the statement.