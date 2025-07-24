Subscribe

India-UK FTA to open doors to UK customers, investors and innovation hubs: Piyush Goyal on trade deal

Minister Piyush Goyal in post X, said that the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed on 24 July 2025, will open the pathway for the UK-based customers, investors and innovation hubs, helping them expand their global footprint in collaboration with India. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published24 Jul 2025, 05:53 PM IST
Advertisement
Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry of India.
Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry of India. (AFP)

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, in a social media post on the platform X, said that the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed on Thursday, 24 July 2025, will open the pathway for the UK-based customers, investors and innovation hubs and help them expand their global footprint in collaboration with India. 

Advertisement
Also Read | India-UK FTA: From whisky to British cars — here's what gets cheaper

“The #IndiaUKFTA will open doors to UK customers, investors, and innovation hubs for our Startups, helping them expand their global footprint,” said Goyal in his post.

Goyal expects that this India-UK Trade deal will fuel job creation in the economy, empower communities, and reinforce India's stance of trade leadership in the world.

“This deal is a win-win for ‘Make In India’ and ‘Vocal For Local’, driving job creation, empowering communities, and reinforcing India’s strategic trade leadership. It ushers in a new era of economic cooperation, reinvigorating our bilateral trade ties,” he said.

The Minister also congratulated both the people of the nation, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer through his post on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Also Read | PM Modi in London LIVE: India and UK sign free trade agreement

“Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji, UK Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer, and the people of India & the United Kingdom on the signing of the landmark India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA),” said Goyal in his post on X. 

Advertisement

What does India gain from FTA?

The newly embedded trade relationship between India and the United Kingdom will drop 99% tariffs on Indian exports to the European nation, which aims to ‘unlock nearly $23 billion’ opportunities for the ‘labour-intensive sectors’.

According to an official release, the trade deal also specifies that the average tariffs on UK products will drop to 3 per cent from their current 15 per cent level.

Also Read | India-UK ink FTA: From tariff cuts to social security relief for Indian workers

UK-made products like soft drinks, cosmetics, chocolates, biscuits, automobiles (cars), and medical devices will become cheaper for Indian customers.

The deal focuses on tariffs imposed on UK-manufactured cars. Under a quota system, the tariff rates on cars imported to India will be slashed to 10%, compared to their current more than 100%.

Advertisement

“This agreement is a big win for farmers, ensuring duty-free exports on nearly 95% of agricultural products, while fisherfolk gain from Zero Duty on 99% of marine exports, boosting their incomes,” said Goyal in his post.

He also emphasised that the trade deal would help Indian customers receive “high-quality goods at competitive prices.”

The easier access to the markets of both nations will benefit the IT, services, and education sectors from India, as well as chefs, yoga instructors, musicians, and business visitors from the UK, according to Goyal's post.

 
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEconomyIndia-UK FTA to open doors to UK customers, investors and innovation hubs: Piyush Goyal on trade deal
Read Next Story