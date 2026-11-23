India is committed to honouring tariff concessions under its trade agreement with the UK, and the ongoing dispute over bulk Scotch whisky imports is a technical issue involving customs classification rather than a rollback of commitments, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said on Monday, November 23.

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The government is seeking a legal opinion to resolve the matter, which has emerged as a major sticking point in the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), with importers facing significantly higher duties on bulk whisky than those envisaged under the trade pact.

Agarwal said India had not reconsidered the concessions agreed under CETA and had communicated its position to the UK government.

"The commitment is as given under CETA," he said, adding there was "no pull back, push back" on the concessions.

The dispute centres on the customs classification of bulk Scotch whisky imported into India for dilution, blending and bottling, and the different tariff concessions applicable to whisky under two separate customs codes.

India is currently imposing an effective duty of 162.5% on bulk Scotch imports, Reuters reported last week, citing sources.

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The India-UK trade agreement, which came into effect in July, reduced tariffs on Scotch whisky to 75% from 150%, a concession welcomed by British businesses and liquor companies such as Diageo and Pernod Ricard, which import bulk Scotch and use it to manufacture blended whisky brands for India's liquor market.

However, the tariff benefits have become complicated by a dispute over whether bulk Scotch imports should be classified under a customs code that attracts lower duties or another category that carries a higher tariff.

Agarwal said the Commerce and Finance ministries were working together to find a solution that would honour the trade agreement while complying with existing court rulings.

He also confirmed that consignments of bulk Scotch whisky held at Indian ports had been released after following due procedures.

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Why bulk Scotch whisky imports face higher duties The dispute revolves around two customs classifications — HS codes 220830 and 220890 — which attract different tariff concessions under the India-UK trade agreement.

Scotch whisky classified under HS code 220830 attracts a reduced import duty of 75%, which is scheduled to fall further to 40%. However, bulk whisky classified under HS code 220890 faces a reduced duty of 110%, down from 150% before the trade agreement.

Importers are seeking to classify bulk Scotch whisky under HS code 220830 to benefit from the lower duty. However, a court ruling has held that bulk whisky with a high alcohol concentration falls under HS code 220890, which carries a higher tariff.

The issue concerns high-strength bulk spirit imported from the UK for dilution, blending and bottling in India, rather than bottled Scotch whisky sold directly to consumers.

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Agarwal said India had initially extended tariff concessions on the understanding that bulk Scotch imports would fall under HS code 220830. It subsequently emerged that such imports were also being classified under HS code 220890, the residual 'others' category, which carries a different tariff treatment.

According to the tariff details cited by the Commerce Secretary. The 220830 category is scheduled to see duty reduced further to 40%.

Court rulings dating back to the 1990s complicate resolution The classification dispute is linked to court rulings dating back to the early 1990s, including judgments by the Bombay and Delhi High Courts that supported importers' position in disputes involving bulk Scotch whisky.

Agarwal said trade negotiators were unaware that bulk Scotch whisky was also being imported under the residual HS code 220890, which covers a wide range of products and was not individually tracked.

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He also said the UK had not raised the matter during trade negotiations. British industry representations recorded in a UK House of Commons committee report after the agreement was signed suggested the issue came to its attention later.

The government is now looking for a technical solution that addresses the tariff discrepancy without violating court orders or its commitments under CETA.

Agarwal said discussions between the Commerce and Finance ministries had taken place and progress had been made towards resolving the matter.

UK flags issue; India releases stranded consignments The UK government has raised the issue with India, prompting discussions between officials from the two countries to resolve the dispute.

Thousands of litres of bulk Scotch whisky belonging to companies including Pernod Ricard, Diageo and Bacardi had reportedly been stranded in more than 80 shipping containers at Indian ports.

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Agarwal said the consignments had since been released after revenue authorities, including the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), were instructed to follow due procedure.

"To my knowledge, the cargo has been released," he said, adding that the consignments would be dealt with in accordance with the clarification issued once the matter is resolved.

The Commerce Secretary said he had also met UK importers around 15 days ago and found them satisfied with the discussions and the proposed way forward.

The two governments are working to resolve the issue in the coming days while ensuring compliance with court decisions and the trade agreement.

Why bulk Scotch imports matter to India Bulk Scotch whisky imports are not limited to the market for imported liquor. They also support domestic manufacturing and value-added activities, including blending, dilution, bottling and packaging.

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Companies import Scotch in bulk, process or blend it with other spirits, and manufacture whisky products for the Indian market. These operations support local businesses, manufacturing activity and employment.

Agarwal highlighted the importance of resolving the tariff dispute quickly, noting that bulk Scotch imports contribute to domestic economic activity and jobs.

He urged media organisations against drawing conclusions about India's compliance with CETA before a final decision is reached, saying the dispute had not escalated into conflicting positions between the two governments.

"We have not reached that stage where both sides are saying different things," he said.

The final decision on the applicable classification and tariff treatment of the bulk Scotch whisky imports is still awaited.

(With PTI, Reuters inputs)

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