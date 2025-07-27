India-UK trade deal: Govt to hold 1,000 outreach programmes to increase industry awareness about FTA

India-UK trade deal: The Indian government will organise nearly 1,000 outreach programmes, including stakeholder meetings, workshops, awareness drives and feedback sessions to increase industry awareness about the India-UK trade deal, reported the news agency PTI, citing people aware of the development on Sunday, 27 July 2025.

These 1,000 outreach programmes will be organised in the next 20 days across the whole country to boost industry familiarity and ensure effective implementation and maximise benefits from the comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA), according to the agency report.

India and the United Kingdom (UK) signed a comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA) on Thursday, 24 July 2025.

Sectoral Meetings The people aware of the development told the news agency that the government plans to host sector-wise outreach programmes, and also instructed the respective Ministries to hold programmes on the arrangement.

According to the agency report, teams will be visiting different states to inform them about the benefits of this India-UK trade deal.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industries, Piyush Goyal, will hold a meeting on Monday, 28 July 2025, with the nation's leather and textiles sector, discussing the trade agreement.

“I will be having sectoral meetings with every sector till the Parliament is going on and after that I will go to all states,” said Goyal, cited in the agency report.

Goyal also has plans to visit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, to discuss about opportunities for the nation's fishing industry with the local fishermen community.

“I will visit tech centres of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Gurugram (and inform) how the double contribution convention pact (DCC) will help them expand their services exports,” said Goyal, according to the agency report. “We will be sensitising the sectors to get the best out this agreement.”

Goods to benefit from India-UK trade deal Bihar's Bhagalpur silk, Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Pashmina shawls, Maharashtra's Kolhapuri chappal, Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dolls, West Bengal's Baluchari sarees, Gujarat's tie-dye textile art Bandhini, Kanchipuram sarees, and Tiruppur knitwear are among other key goods which will now have a chance to appear on the shelves in malls and shops across the United Kingdom.

“We will send delegations to UK ...and prepare the ground work in the next few months while their parliamentary approval is going on so that we can start leveraging the FTA as soon as it is operational,” said Goyal, cited the news agency.