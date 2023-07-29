India, UK likely to sign trade deal this year, official confirms2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 06:34 AM IST
India and Britain could sign a free trade agreement (FTA) this year as both countries are working to iron out differences on issues including investment treaties, intellectual property rights (IPRs), and rules of origin, according to media reports.
