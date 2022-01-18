‘India-UK trade pact needs data accord’

The UK entered into a data adequacy agreement with the European Union post-Brexit. The agreement allows personal data to flow freely from the EU and wider European Economic Area (EEA) to the UK. As a result, businesses and organizations in the UK can continue to receive personal data from the EU and EEA without having to put additional arrangements in place with European counterparts, as per the agreement, which in turn supports trade, innovation, investment and assists with law enforcement agencies tackling crime.