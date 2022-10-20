Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Economy / ‘India-UK trade pact to be finalized soon’

1 min read . 11:07 PM ISTDilasha Seth
Bloomberg

  • India and the UK are negotiating a free trade pact and had set a Diwali deadline to conclude the talks

NEW DELHI :Negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement between India and the UK are moving in the “right direction" and an agreement is likely “soon", commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Thursday.

He said that while negotiators from the two sides have finalised many things, various aspects are yet to be agreed. “We are moving in the right direction...Negotiations are on. We are on track," he said on the sidelines of a CII National Exports Summit.

India and the UK are negotiating a free trade agreement and had aimed to conclude the talks by Diwali or October-end. However, with the two sides yet to reach a consensus on key issues, the deadline is set to be missed. Barthwal said the fresh target depends upon the movement of negotiations. “We are moving forward very well and we expect that soon we will be able to reach an agreement," he added. India and the UK formally launched talks for a free trade agreement in January.

With a shift in global supply chains, Barthwal pointed out that there is a huge scope for India to move up the global value chain and export high-value goods and services.

With India’s share in global exports at less than 2%, there is a huge potential to boost shipments despite global headwinds and low trade growth predictions, he added. He said India can easily aim to double exports and increase the share of exports to 10% over a period of time. “And these opportunities exist even if somebody is saying that the global trade scenario is looking bleak," he said. Domestic exporters should not be pessimistic about this scenario, he added. The WTO has expects growth in global trade to slow to 1% in 2023 from 3.5% in 2022.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dilasha Seth

" Dilasha Seth is a journalist reporting on macroeconomic policy for the last 11 years. She writes extensively on issues including international trade, macroeconomic data, fiscal policy, and taxation. At Mint, she reports on trade deals that India is signing besides key policy decisions of the Ministry of Finance. She closely tracked and covered the transition to the goods and services tax (GST) regime in 2017 and also writes on direct tax-related issues. In the past, she has worked with Business Standard and The Economic Times. She is based in Bangalore."
