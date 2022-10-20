‘India-UK trade pact to be finalized soon’

With India’s share in global exports at less than 2%, there is a huge potential to boost shipments despite global headwinds and low trade growth predictions, he added. He said India can easily aim to double exports and increase the share of exports to 10% over a period of time. “And these opportunities exist even if somebody is saying that the global trade scenario is looking bleak," he said. Domestic exporters should not be pessimistic about this scenario, he added. The WTO has expects growth in global trade to slow to 1% in 2023 from 3.5% in 2022.