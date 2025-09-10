India-US BTA talks may resume as Trump, Modi signal thaw after tariff tensions

Negotiations on the India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) are set to gain fresh momentum after President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in talks reaching an early conclusion on Wednesday.

First, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he was pleased that the two nations were continuing talks to address trade barriers and looked forward to speaking with his “very good friend” Modi in the coming weeks. “I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries,” he wrote.

Then, Modi, in a post on X, underlined the strength of the India-US partnership and stressed that the ongoing negotiations would help unlock “the limitless potential” between the two economies.

“Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” he said.

The renewed push to finalize the long-pending BTA comes amid heightened trade tensions, as Washington imposed 50% reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods—the highest of any country except Brazil, which also faces 50% US tariffs.

The talks were put on hold after the US negotiators' team cancelled its visit to New Delhi ahead of the sixth round of face-to-face discussions, which was scheduled to begin on 25 August.

According to an Indian government official, the new dates will be determined in coordination with the US team. “We are hoping the talks will restart in September and that the first tranche of the deal will be sealed before the deadline set by both leaders, which is the fall of 2025—extending until November in the Indian calendar," said the official on the condition of anonymity.

However, the official maintained that India’s stance on agriculture, dairy, and genetically modified crops would not change, which had led to the talks being put on hold earlier.

A ray of hope With both leaders signalling political will, industry leaders believe the BTA could provide a framework to stabilize bilateral trade at a time when global supply chains are being disrupted by tariff wars and shifting alliances.

“The finalization of the BTA will bring stability and help trade return to its normal course. The labour-intensive sectors are the ones directly impacted by the 50% US tariff. It is a positive sign that both leaders are now talking about restarting the talks,” said Dr Dattesh Parulekar, assistant professor of International Relations at Goa University.

On 27 August, the Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, in addition to 25% reciprocal tariffs, a move that unsettled exporters in engineering, textiles, and food products.

However, New Delhi sought to continue talks rather than retaliate. The Indian government is focussing on diversifying its exports to trusted partners and sealing key free trade agreements (FTAs) on a priority basis.