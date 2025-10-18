India-US BTA: Trade talks progressing in cordial atmosphere, Piyush Goyal says — 'no agreement can be made until...'

Piyush Goyal asserted that talks regarding the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement are ‘progressing in a cordial manner’

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated18 Oct 2025, 03:44 PM IST
India-US BTA: Commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday, asserted that talks regarding the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement are “progressing in a cordial manner,” and that there is 'no agreement until interests of the nation - India's farmers, India's fishermen, India's MSME sector are fully adressed.'

“I believe the talks are progressing in a very cordial atmosphere and I have said many times that free trade agreements or trade talks are never based on deadlines. There is no agreement unless we fully address the interests of the nation - India's farmers, India's fishermen, India's MSME sector. The talks are progressing very well. The talks are ongoing and we will definitely inform you when we reach a decision,” said Goyal

