India-US interim trade deal likely to come into effect in April: Piyush Goyal

An interim trade deal between India and the United States is likely to be operational in April, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

A three-day meeting between Indian and American officials to finalise the legal text for an interim trade agreement will begin in the US on February 23, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier this month, India and the US released a joint statement to announce that a framework for an interim trade agreement has been finalised.

Piyush Goyal also said that India's free trade agreements (FTAs) with the UK and Oman are likely to be implemented in April.

With New Zealand, the pact is expected to be implemented in September.

India-US interim trade deal On February 7, the US and India announced in a joint statement that they reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade (Interim Agreement).

According to the press released shared by the US and Indian government, the key terms of the Interim Agreement between the US and India will include:

1. India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

2. The United States will apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18 percent on originating goods of India, including textile and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber, organic chemicals, home décor, artisanal products, and certain machinery.

3. It was also decided that the US will remove the reciprocal tariff on a wide range of goods identified in the Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners Annex to Executive Order 14346 of September 5, 2025...including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts.

4. The US will also remove tariffs on certain aircraft and aircraft parts of India imposed to eliminate threats to national security.

5. Similarly, consistent with US national security requirements, India will receive a preferential tariff rate quota for automotive parts subject to the tariff imposed to eliminate threats to national security found in Proclamation 9888 of May 17, 2019 (Adjusting Imports of Automobiles and Automobile Parts Into the United States), as amended.

6. Contingent on the findings of the US Section 232 investigation of pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients, India will receive negotiated outcomes with respect to generic pharmaceuticals and ingredients.

7. India agrees to address long-standing barriers to the trade in US medical devices; eliminate restrictive import licensing procedures that delay market access for, or impose quantitative restrictions on, US Information and Communication Technology (ICT) goods.

8. India also agrees to address long-standing non-tariff barriers to the trade in US food and agricultural products.

9. India intends to purchase $500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next 5 years.