India is racing against time to strike an interim trade deal with Washington as US President Donald Trump’s 90-day extension on reciprocal tariffs has already ended. While India and the US are reportedly looking to close the deal by the end of this month, the US’s continued insistence on deeper market access for its agricultural exports remains a red line for India.

Agricultural products, which include alcohol, dairy, animal products, and processed food items, have enjoyed high net exports historically and are among a handful of major commodity groups where India exports more than it imports.

New Delhi, naturally, is of the view that some of these sectors need protection from a potential influx of imports, as that would hurt India’s small farmers in the agriculture sector and cooperatives and private firms in the dairy sector.

Beyond the economic interest, India also imposes strict mandates on animal feeding practices, such as vegetarian feed for cattle, and is wary of genetically modified (GM) crops over environmental and health concerns. These have been points of contention between India and the US.

While India has made offers across pharmaceuticals, tariff rationalisation, and even on some non-tariff barriers, officials are seeking more clarity on agriculture, dairy, and GM crops, Mint reported on Saturday.

The deal has presented a trade-off for India: on the one hand, the government has to protect the interests of the agricultural sector, which engages over 40% of the population, and on the other hand, it has to safeguard trade with the US, which accounts for 20% of India’s total exports.

Tariff tussle

India imposes high tariffs on agricultural products to protect domestic players. According to data from the Global Trade Research Initiative, India imposes steep tariffs on agricultural products from the US.

Imports of alcoholic beverages from the US face as much as 124.6% weighted average tariff, followed by dairy products (39.8%), processed food, sugar, cocoa and preparations (29.7%), and animal products (28.4%).

Overall, the tariff rate imposed by India on agricultural products was 37.7% in 2024. On the other hand, the US used to impose an average 5.29% tariff on India’s agricultural products, creating a huge differential.

On 2 April, the US imposed an additional tariff of 26% as reciprocal tariffs on all products to address the gap. This may now get reduced to less than 20% if a trade deal is finalized, Bloomberg reported.

Despite the tariff deadline, GTRI’s founder, Ajay Srivastava, warns against making too many concessions to the US, as agriculture is not a matter of trade but of food security for India.

“We have to understand that agricultural produce is highly subsidized in developed countries, and their trading goes through boom and bust cycles based on degree of overproduction," Srivastava said. “The US has been pushing to open our agri sector for the past 60 years. Any opening in sensitive areas will put our farmers’ lives at stake and jeopardise food security for the country."

Beyond the US

India’s tariff policy on agriculture is neither unique nor does it target the US alone. However, India is an outlier, with its tariff rate the third highest globally.

Among G20 nations, barring Australia and the US (before reciprocal tariffs), all other countries impose over 8% tariffs on agricultural products. At 39%, India’s tariffs are only lower than that of South Korea (57.0%) and Turkey (39.8%).

While there is a strong case against India rushing to close the trade deal with the US by offering concessions that may end up hurting the agricultural and allied sectors, some experts are in favour of opening up the sector to global competition.

Agriculture economist Ashok Gulati, in a February policy brief for the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, along with other authors, argued that India could not insulate itself indefinitely with tariffs.

“Instead of tariff protection, India must focus on the right instruments, such as enhancing productivity to remain globally competitive," the brief said.