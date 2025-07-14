In charts: Why agriculture and dairy are sticking points in the India-US trade deal
India has been racing against time to strike a trade deal with the US. However, the US’s push for greater access to markets in the agricultural and dairy sectors has been a point of contention, with experts divided on whether India should open up the sectors more to foreign players.
India is racing against time to strike an interim trade deal with Washington as US President Donald Trump’s 90-day extension on reciprocal tariffs has already ended. While India and the US are reportedly looking to close the deal by the end of this month, the US’s continued insistence on deeper market access for its agricultural exports remains a red line for India.