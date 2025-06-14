The week in charts: Tariff tussle, China’s curbs, India’s widening gender gap

Migrant mayhem

Under US President Donald Trump, crackdowns on migrants, including those who have legal rights to stay, have increased dramatically. According to a howindialives.com analysis, this could potentially hurt the Indian-origin population, which is estimated to be around 3.4 million as of 2023, as per the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Over the years, Indians have taken up a large share and, even a dominant one, in main visas for non-immigrants for tourism, studies, work, and to visit dependents. Stringent visa rules could limit access for Indians.