India-US trade deal: Indian chief negotiator to visit United States next week to finalise legal framework for BTA deal

India-US trade deal: Union Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Tuesday, 16 February 2026, said that the chief negotiator from India will be leading a delegation to the United States looking to finalise the legal framework in the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) deal, reported the news agency PTI.

The commerce secretary also highlighted that after the interim trade deal announcement, the US and India have been engaged in virtual talks, and this upcoming step will now focus on the legal aspect of the agreement.

“There have been virtual engagements going on (with the US) and next week, the chief negotiator will be leading a delegation to the US to finalise the legal framework towards the legal agreement that work will carry on next week in Washington,” said Agrawal.

Rajesh Agrawal also told the news agency that Joint Secretary in the Commerce Ministry, Darpan Jain, will lead the Indian delegation to the United States to finalise the legalities of the interim trade agreement.