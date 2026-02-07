The week in charts: India-US trade deal, Internship outlay slump, PMI trends
In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From India and the US finalizing the much-awaited trade deal, to low budgetary allocation for the Prime Minister’s Internship scheme in the Budget, richer states seeing an uptick in their share in the Centre’s divisible revenue, and startup leaderships lacking gender diversity—here’s this week’s news in numbers.
Trade deal