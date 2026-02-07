India-US Trade Deal LIVE Updates: New Delhi, Washington release joint statement on landmark agreement

Washington and New Delhi on Saturday released a joint statement on the landmark India-US trade deal, highlighting the overarching terms of the landmark trade agreement.
This historic pact, the result of high-level negotiations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, seeks to eliminate the financial hurdles that have recently constrained bilateral trade.
“The United States and India commit to provide each other preferential market access in sectors of respective interest on a sustained basis,” the joint statement said.
Washington and New Delhi will also establish rules of origin that ensure that the benefits of the Agreement accrue predominately to the United States and India.
The United States will also remove tariffs on certain aircraft and aircraft parts of India imposed to eliminate threats to national security found in Proclamation 9704 of March 8, 2018 (Adjusting Imports of Aluminum Into the United States), as amended; Proclamation 9705 of March 8, 2018 (Adjusting Imports of Steel Into the United States), as amended; and Proclamation 10962 of July 30, 2025 (Adjusting Imports of Copper Into the United States).
Similarly, consistent with U.S. national security requirements, India will receive a preferential tariff rate quota for automotive parts subject to the tariff imposed to eliminate threats to national security found in Proclamation 9888 of May 17, 2019 (Adjusting Imports of Automobiles and Automobile Parts Into the United States), as amended. Contingent on the findings of the U.S. Section 232 investigation of pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients, India will receive negotiated outcomes with respect to generic pharmaceuticals and ingredients.
India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all U.S. industrial goods and a wide range of U.S. food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.
“Today’s framework reaffirms the countries’ commitment to the broader U.S.-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations, launched by President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025, which will include additional market access commitments and support more resilient supply chains. The Interim Agreement between the United States and India will represent a historic milestone in our countries’ partnership, demonstrating a common commitment to reciprocal and balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes,” the Joint statement said.