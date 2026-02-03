India-US trade deal LIVE: PM Modi confirms reduced tariff of 18%, no word on Russian oil purchase

US India Trade Deal LIVE: US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that the US struck a deal with India at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "request" and "out of friendship and respect for" the PM.

In a post on the TRUTH social media platform, Trump said, "It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country."

"Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India...," Trump said.

Inside US-India trade deal

Trump claimed that PM Modi agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela.

Under the deal, he said the US will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. India will likewise move forward to reduce their tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the United States to ZERO, Trump said.

PM Modi also "committed to 'BUY AMERICAN,' at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of US Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products," Trump announced.

PM Modi, however, confirmed only the reduced tariff claim made by Trump in his social media post.

