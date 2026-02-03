India-US trade deal LIVE: PM Modi confirms reduced tariff of 18%, no word on Russian oil purchase

US India Trade Deal LIVE: US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that the US struck a deal with India at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "request" and "out of friendship and respect for" the PM.
In a post on the TRUTH social media platform, Trump said, "It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country."
"Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India...," Trump said.
Trump claimed that PM Modi agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela.
Under the deal, he said the US will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. India will likewise move forward to reduce their tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the United States to ZERO, Trump said.
PM Modi also "committed to 'BUY AMERICAN,' at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of US Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products," Trump announced.
PM Modi, however, confirmed only the reduced tariff claim made by Trump in his social media post.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed the announcements on bilateral trade following the conversation between PM Modi and President Trump.
“This will create more jobs, spur growth and promote innovation in both economies. It will strengthen ‘Make in India’ endeavors and encourage trusted technology ties. The opportunities in our economic engagement are truly vast and we are confident of realizing them,” Jaishankar said.
“A robust economic relationship is the strongest foundation for our strategic partnership,” he said.
South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman on Monday (local time) said that the India-US agreement marks the "biggest victory" in bilateral relations between the two countries in nearly a year. He described the deal as a significant confidence-building measure after months of strained ties.
Speaking to ANI following the announcement, Kugelman said the agreement had been a long time coming, recalling that nearly a year had passed since US President Donald Trump hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House and both leaders committed to pursuing a trade deal, adding that the relationship had faced multiple tensions in the months that followed.
Senior Advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Richard Rossow, told news agency ANI, “It looks like both sides have agreed for the US to get better market access into India, including dropping non-tariff barriers, as President Trump mentioned, and also removing most of the tariffs that the US had placed on India...”
"What we don’t know is what other things were included. There’s also the agreement that India will buy $500 billion worth of American goods, but we don’t know the details of that or the time frame...," Rossow said.
On Indian purchase of Russian oil, he says, “The previous times the US pressured India about where it was buying hydrocarbons, most notably from Venezuela and Iran, India complied when the US presented a real threat...”
"From India’s perspective, the US is by far its most important export market in both goods and services... India got tariffs reduced in exchange for market access, which India has done with other trade partners. It’s a deal both leaders thought was worth finalising..."
Donald Trump's full statement on TRUTH social media:
“It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week! Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to “BUY AMERICAN,” at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered US President Donald Trump a “big thanks” after the India-US trade deal was finalised. While Trump shared a few details of the deal, PM Modi confirmed only the 18% tariffs reduction claim in his social media post.
“Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” PM Modi posted on X.
He said, “When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.”
“President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights,” PM Modi added.