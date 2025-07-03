India-US trade deal: India keeping national interests ‘supreme’ during bilateral talks, says report

India is protecting its national interests during bilateral trade talks with the United States, a senior trade ministry source told Reuters. “For us, in every trade negotiation, including with the US, national interest is supreme,” they told Reuters.

Advertisement

As both countries press to finalise a deal before Donald Trump's July 9 tariffs deadline, India is resisting US demand for open markets in agricultural sectors and keeping national interests “supreme”, the source added.

The US is demanding that India open imports for corn, dairy and wheat, and reduce tariffs on US produced almonds, pistachios and walnuts, as per the report.

Interim trade agreement soon? Indian delegation headed to Washington Another trade ministry official told reporters that a delegation from India will travel to Washington soon for negotiations, seeking to sign an an interim trade agreement. This interim agreement could include tariff cuts and more market access for both sides.

“The dates for the visit are being finalised. India is keen to conclude a limited deal ahead of the July 9 deadline. However, progress hinges on the offers made by both sides,” the official added.

Advertisement

Also Read | Jaishankar meets with FBI Director Kash Patel in US

US-India trade deal: What are the demands? For India, a big ask is that the US revoke the 10 per cent base tariff and consider steel tariff cuts as part of an interim deal, as per the report.

In return, it has offered to address non-tariff barriers and customs rules in the first phase of a broader trade pact likely by autumn of 2025, sources told the news agency.

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in February agreed to conclude a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), by autumn 2025 and to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

“The outcome of talks depends on what is offered by both sides,” the Indian official said, when asked about the possibility of the deal not meeting the July 9 deadline for tariff imposition.

Advertisement