India-US trade deal: Officials suggest another negotiation round may not be required to conclude BTA deal

India-US trade deal: As India and the United States are looking forward to finalise the long-awaited bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between the two nations, government officials aware of the development said that another round of trade negotiations may not be required, reported the news agency ANI on Tuesday, 11 November 2025.

According to the news agency's report, the negotiations over the upcoming trade deal are underway, keeping in mind the sensitive issues and access to sensitive sectors.

“Negotiations are being carried out keeping in mind sensitive issues and sensitive sectors and another round of negotiations may not be required,” the official aware of the development told the news agency.

The official also said that the India-US trade talks are ‘progressing well’ and the result from the negotiations is set to deliver a very comprehensive, detailed and World Trade Organisation (WTO) compliant bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

“The talks for the India-US Bilateral trade deal are progressing well. BTA with the United States would be most comprehensive, most detailed and WTO-compliant,” they told the news agency.

Trade deal update — Piyush Goyal Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, at the Udyog Samagam 2025, on Tuesday, 11 November, said that India is not going to compromise the interests of its farmers, fishermen, workers, labour, and the country's dairy industry.

“We are working for a good trade deal in the interest of India. At the same time, India is not going to compromise the interests of our farmers, fishermen, workers, labour, and our dairy... We are working on a fair equitable and balanced trade deal,” said Piyush Goyal, cited in a PTI report.

While highlighting that India is seeking to get a fair and balanced trade deal with the United States, the Minister also indicated that the BTA deal can potentially happen tomorrow or even in the upcoming year.

“We want a fair, equitable and balanced trade deal (with the US). If that happens, it could happen any day, it could happen tomorrow, it may happen next month, it may happen next year... But as a government, we are preparing for everything,” said Goyal, cited by the news agency.

Piyush Goyal also highlighted that India is also looking at new markets like Russia for the country's fishing sector, which is facing issues due to the high tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian imports to the Western nation.

As of date, India and the United States have completed five rounds of negotiations and are expected to finalise the first round of the deal by the end of 2025.