India-US trade talks: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to visit US on September 22.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the United States with his official team for trade talks on September 22, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Saturday.
Earlier this week, Chief US negotiator Brendan Lynch held ‘positive discussions’ with Indian counterpart Rajesh Agrawal, the Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce, on the proposed bilateral trade agreement.
During a day long visit by Lynch, teams from both the countries covered various aspects of the trade deal and decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.
“During the last visit of the team of officials from the office of United States Trade Representative to India on 16th September 2025, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard. In continuation of these discussions, a delegation led by the Commerce and Industries Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal is visiting the United States for meetings with the U.S. side on 22nd September 2025. The delegation plans to take forward the discussions with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement,” said the ministry in a statement.
