India-US trade talks: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to visit US on September 22.

“During the last visit of the team of officials from the office of United States Trade Representative to India on 16th September 2025, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard. In continuation of these discussions, a delegation led by the Commerce and Industries Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal is visiting the United States for meetings with the U.S. side on 22nd September 2025. The delegation plans to take forward the discussions with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement,” said the ministry in a statement.