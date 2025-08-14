India-US trade talks on track even as Trump-Putin meet adds to tariff uncertainty

New Delhi: Despite mounting uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to impose additional tariffs on India for crudepurchases from Russia, New Delhi says trade negotiations with Washington remain on course.

Discussions are advancing on “four parallel tracks” involving negotiators, ministers, diplomats, and industry representatives, commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters on Thursday. He said clarity on the proposed sixth round of talks would emerge later this month.

“When we met with the US team in New Delhi, they indicated another round of discussions in the last week of August. We are guided by the joint statement made by the leadership, which outlined the goal of doubling bilateral trade between the two nations to $500 billion,” he said.

“We are actively engaged. The US is a very important trade partner for India, and India is an important partner for the US. By the last week of August, we will have a clearer picture of how the discussions are progressing,” he added.

The US is not only India’s largest trading partner, but also one of the few major economies with which New Delhi enjoys a significant trade surplus. India’s goods trade surplus with the US rose to $41.18 billion in fiscal year 2025, up 16.6% from $35.33 billion a year earlier. The increase was driven by an 11.6% rise in exports to $86.51 billion, while imports from the US grew 7.4% to $45.33 billion.

In contrast, India’s overall goods trade posted a deficit of $282.8 billion in FY25.

Barthwal said that negotiations toward a bilateral trade agreement were “progressing steadily”, with both sides aiming to conclude the process by fall 2025.

The assurances came a day after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that Washington could escalate secondary tariffs on India if the forthcoming Trump-Putin talks fail to yield a breakthrough.

“We have put secondary tariffs on Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could see, if things don’t go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up,” Bessent told Bloomberg TV.

The US has already announced two rounds of duties on Indian goods: a 25% tariff that took effect on 7 August, and another 25% penalty linked to Russian oil imports, due to begin from 27 August.

A senior Indian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stressed that “we would not like to speculate on the impact of the second set” of tariffs.

For the duties already in force, the government is engaging with industry stakeholders and closely tracking sectors most exposed to the US market. Export Promotion Councils, particularly those representing labour-intensive industries, have been in talks with the commerce ministry.

The official mentioned above said Indian exporters generally fall into two camps: those heavily reliant on the US and those with more diversified markets, including the UK and the European Union.

