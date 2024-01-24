Indigenous bovines a focus as livestock, dairying budget set to rise 20%

NEW DELHI : The animal husbandry and dairying department may get a 20% higher allocation of ₹5,193 crore in the FY25 interim budget, two senior officials said, reflecting a sharper focus on improving dairy and livestock health.

The increase is expected on account of a higher allocation for schemes targeted for dairy, livestock health and animal infrastructure—a sector that has been growing at around 8-10% annually.

Until the third quarter, the department had spent 45% of its budgeted estimate (BE) of ₹4,328 crore and expects to use up the rest of the corpus in the last quarter of the ongoing financial year.

Schemes like the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), which aims to promote indigenous bovine breeds in order to increase milk production, have got a higher allocation of nearly ₹870 crore in the revised estimate (RE) for FY24 from the BE of ₹600 crore.

However, the overall RE has been trimmed to ₹4,184 crore, with the department confident of spending the entire allocation by the end of the ongoing financial year.

“In the FY25 interim budget, the allocation could be around 20% more than FY24 as the government’s priorities are dairy, livestock health and animal husbandry infrastructure development fund. Schemes related to these are expected to get a higher budgetary allocation," one of the officials said.

In FY24, the union budget allocated ₹2,650 crore for animal husbandry, ₹2,350 crore for livestock health and disease control, ₹410 crore for the National Livestock Mission, ₹340 crore for the Infrastructure Development Fund and ₹327 crore for dairy development.

While these schemes may get a higher allocation this year, the budget for RGM could be on par with that of the ongoing financial year.

The RGM was launched in 2014 for development and conservation of indigenous bovine breeds and enhancing milk production and productivity to meet the growing demand for milk and making dairy farming more remunerative.

“For next year’s budget, the Rashtriya Gokul Mission and some dairy schemes budgets could be similar to FY24. We are not asking for big jumps. If we can spend, we will ask for more because now the financial situation is more comfortable," the other official said.

“In FY24 RE, we got higher allocations for the schemes related to dairy and cattle. RGM budget has been revised to ₹869 from ₹600 in BE because of the diversification of dairy infrastructure, particularly keeping the cooperatives in focus so that rural farmers benefit.

However, the overall RE allocation has been revised slightly downwards from the BE to ₹4,184 crore because of a vaccine (supply) issue," the official said.

“Vaccination is now picking up significantly. Supply issues are now resolved. Now there is a smooth movement of vaccines. Round 4 (of vaccination) is on in many of the states. So, we expect that the next two rounds will move quickly. Otherwise, for most schemes, we are at par. Apart from the vaccine part, we will have no difficulty in spending," the official added.

Queries sent to the expenditure and animal husbandry and dairying departments remained unanswered at press time.

“We believe in the magic of marrying technology to the otherwise traditional dairy industry and would love to see greater allocation of budgets towards the development of practical technology usable at the ground level where the farmers are. With increasing demand in the sector, breed development and process improvements (especially in terms of testing and cold chain) should also be considered as key focus areas," said Kishore Indukuri, founder of Sid’s Farm, a dairy farm in Hyderabad.

“Special impetus on farmer training and familiarity with technology would go a long way in bringing about lasting changes. Incentivizing and supporting hybrid farming through easy access to credit and handholding will also make dairying more lucrative for more and more farmers to adopt it."