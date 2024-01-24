Economy
Indigenous bovines a focus as livestock, dairying budget set to rise 20%
Summary
- Special emphasis on schemes that are aimed at promoting indigenous bovine breeds
NEW DELHI : The animal husbandry and dairying department may get a 20% higher allocation of ₹5,193 crore in the FY25 interim budget, two senior officials said, reflecting a sharper focus on improving dairy and livestock health.
