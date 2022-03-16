IndiGo CEO urges govt to bring ATF under GST amid massive price hikes

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The increase - sixth straight this year - led to prices soaring past the ₹1-lakh-per-kilolitre mark for the first time ever.
Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on the average international price of benchmark fuel in the preceding fortnight.
Dutta said the government should bring aviation turbine fuel (ATF) under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and make flying affordable for consumers and viable for airlines. IndiGo is India's largest airline and with around 55% share in the domestic passenger market.
Over the past few weeks, crude oil prices have soared to a seven-year high, nearing $140 per barrel, due to the ongoing conflict in Europe, Dutta said in a statement.
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, oil prices have skyrocketed. In March alone, they have surged about 35%.
“This has resulted in over 50% ATF price hike from January 2022 till date, including the 18% hike today," he noted. This situation adversely impacts us, given that ATF constitutes over 45% of our operational costs, he stated.
In Mumbai, ATF price soared to ₹109,119.83 a kl and it costs ₹114,979.70 in Kolkata. Jet fuel is priced at ₹114,133.73 per kl in Chennai. Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40% of the running cost of an airline, has this year surged to new highs.
The previous peak of ₹71,028.26 per kl was recorded in August 2008, when international crude oil prices touched $147 per barrel. Brent crude oil on Wednesday was trading just above $100 per barrel.
ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022. In six hikes beginning January 1, ATF prices have been increased by ₹36,643.88 kl or almost 50%.
“We have been in talks with the government to bring ATF under GST as it brings the benefit of input tax credit," he noted.
IndiGo believes that such measures are needed now more than ever to offset this increase in cost and make flying viable for airlines and affordable for consumers, he said.
“A rationalisation of taxes will result in high growth for the sector, creating a multiplier effect throughout the economy, promoting trade, tourism and job creation," Dutta noted.
Meanwhile, a Vistara spokesperson said airfares are a function of market dynamics and are decided on the basis of multiple factors like the balance of demand and supply, market sentiment, competition, among others.
“The resumption of scheduled international flights from March 27 is expected to stimulate demand and we hope it will help the industry in managing the increase in ATF prices," he added.
(With inputs from PTI)
