IndiGo CEO urges govt to bring ATF under GST amid massive price hikes

In Mumbai, ATF price soared to ₹109,119.83 a kl and it costs ₹114,979.70 in Kolkata. Jet fuel is priced at ₹114,133.73 per kl in Chennai. Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40% of the running cost of an airline, has this year surged to new highs.

