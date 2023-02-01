Individuals, cooperatives get tax relief in budget
Tax rebate on income up to ₹7 lakh will be offered to people opting for the new personal income tax regime. At present, rebate is available to those with taxable income of up to ₹5 lakh under both the old and new income tax regimes.
New Delhi: Individuals, cooperative societies, and startups have received tax incentives from the Union Budget for FY24 as the government sought to give relief to the middle class and to encourage sections of the industry.
