Individuals, cooperatives get tax relief in budget

New Delhi: Individuals, cooperative societies, and startups have received tax incentives from the Union Budget for FY24 as the government sought to give relief to the middle class and to encourage sections of the industry.

As per budget proposals announced by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, tax rebate on income up to ₹7 lakh will be offered to people in the new personal income tax regime. At present, rebate is available to those with taxable income of up to ₹5 lakh under both the old and new income tax regimes.

Persons in the new tax regime, with income of up to ₹7 lakh will not have to pay any tax as per the amendments proposed in the budget, the minister said. In the new personal income tax regime, the number of slabs have been reduced from six to five and the tax exemption limit has been raised from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh.

As per the proposal, people with income of up to ₹3 lakh are exempt from paying taxes, while those earning ₹3-6 lakh will be taxed at 5% tax. A tax rate of 10% will be applicable on income of ₹6-9 lakh, those earning ₹9-12 lakh will be taxed at 15%, and income of ₹12-15 lakh will attract a 20%tax. Income above ₹15 lakh will attract 30% tax.

“This will provide major relief to all tax payers in the new regime. An individual with an annual income of ₹9 lakh will be required to pay only ₹45,000. This is only 5% of his or her income. It is a reduction of 25% on what he or she is required to pay now, that is, ₹60,000," the minister explained. An individual with an income of Rs. 15 lakh would be required to pay only ₹1.5 lakh or 10% of his or her income, a reduction of 20% from the existing liability of ₹1,87,500," the finance minister said.

For cooperatives, the government on Wednesday a concessional tax of 15% to promote new societies focusing on manufacturing and a higher limit of ₹3 crore for TDS on cash withdrawal.

The government will also facilitate setting up of a large number of multi-purpose cooperative societies, primary fishery societies and dairy cooperatives in uncovered panchayats and villages over the next five years, the finance minister said.

The Budget has allocated ₹1,150.38 crore for the cooperation ministry for 2023-24, lower than the revised estimate of ₹1,624.74 crore for this fiscal.

The government on Wednesday also proposed extending income tax benefits to startups incorporated till March 2024. It has also been proposed to increase the benefit of carrying forward losses for startups to 10 years, the minister added.