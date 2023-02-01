Individuals, cooperatives get tax relief in budget

“This will provide major relief to all tax payers in the new regime. An individual with an annual income of ₹9 lakh will be required to pay only ₹45,000. This is only 5% of his or her income. It is a reduction of 25% on what he or she is required to pay now, that is, ₹60,000," the minister explained. An individual with an income of Rs. 15 lakh would be required to pay only ₹1.5 lakh or 10% of his or her income, a reduction of 20% from the existing liability of ₹1,87,500," the finance minister said.