Indonesian curbs on  palm  oil  stokes inflation concerns

Last year’s ban boosted prices everywhere, Pathak said, adding global prices were at a record high following the Ukraine war. Soya bean oil prices were $2,000/mt, but it is significantly lower at $1,300/mt. Palm oil prices were quoting $8,000/mt, it has cooled down since then to nearly half, he stated. “Palm oil cannot be stored for long. Besides, the fundamentals will work according to global supply and demand. And the global supply of edible oils is adequate. Soya bean is going to come from Argentina and Brazil in the next three months. A huge crop will be coming from 30 mt of extra soyabeans being grown in Brazil. So, the supply position has to be taken in totality," Pathak added.